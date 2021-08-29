PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Trading 8.6% Higher

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s share price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.36 and last traded at $71.08. Approximately 6,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 271,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.54.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,442,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 247.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 67,920 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in PAR Technology by 129,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 14.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.