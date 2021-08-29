Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Update

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PANDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pandora A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PANDY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. 3,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.86. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $35.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4018 per share. This is an increase from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

