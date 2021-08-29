Pamp Network Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Pamp Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pamp Network

PAMP is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

