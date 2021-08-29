PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PACW. Truist upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 69,578 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $9,537,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

