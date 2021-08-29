Pactiv Evergreen Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Pactiv Evergreen has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. 115,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,306. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.86. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jack King purchased 9,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $295,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.