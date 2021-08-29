Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Down 78.0% in August

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROYTL opened at $0.15 on Friday. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11.

Get Pacific Coast Oil Trust alerts:

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.