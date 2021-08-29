Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Down 78.0% in August

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ROYTL opened at $0.15 on Friday. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11.
Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile
