Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 203,600 shares, a growth of 120.3% from the July 29th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,036.0 days.

Shares of OSUKF stock remained flat at $$52.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $53.22.

Get Otsuka alerts:

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.