Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Short Interest Update

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the July 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSN opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58. Ossen Innovation has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $5.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ossen Innovation by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ossen Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ossen Innovation by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ossen Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000.

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. manufactures coated steel materials. It engages in the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of customized pre-stressed steel materials used in the construction of bridges, highways, and other infrastructure projects in China. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

