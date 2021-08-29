OSB Group (LON:OSB) Price Target Raised to GBX 645

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 645 ($8.43) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OSB has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 580.75 ($7.59).

OSB Group stock opened at GBX 506 ($6.61) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 478.07. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 519.50 ($6.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

