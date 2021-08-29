Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Short Interest Update

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 280.6% from the July 29th total of 433,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Guggenheim cut Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen cut Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ ORPH opened at $5.33 on Friday. Orphazyme A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $186.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter valued at about $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

