OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.09.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OGI shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OGI traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,197. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$985.95 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 13.70.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.41 million. Research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.1106897 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

