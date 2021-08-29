Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.00

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 1342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbia Advance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.