Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Up 45.9% in August

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the July 29th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, June 28th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Orange stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. 420,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,676. Orange has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

