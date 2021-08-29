Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,246 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 962,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after buying an additional 71,184 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 279,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 23,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 10.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,426,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832,616. The firm has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.34. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

