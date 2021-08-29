Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 302 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,819,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 318,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,263,000 after purchasing an additional 168,149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,514,000 after purchasing an additional 148,435 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MongoDB by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,944,000 after purchasing an additional 98,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.88.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $395.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.43. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total value of $1,016,649.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,481 shares in the company, valued at $42,450,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,974 shares of company stock worth $80,899,818. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

