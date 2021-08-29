Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,088 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 890,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $86.31 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

