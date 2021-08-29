Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 16,754 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,754 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XME. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,605,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

