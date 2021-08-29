Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 30,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 183,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,055,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2,802.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $131.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.