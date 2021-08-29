Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cintas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS opened at $391.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.65 and a fifty-two week high of $396.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

