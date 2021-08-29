Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,412,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 91,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,317 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

