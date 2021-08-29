Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 31,741 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,088 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 318.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,578 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,670 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

AAL stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.82) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

