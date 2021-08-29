Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 897 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

AWI stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.