Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,283 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,283 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,850,000 after purchasing an additional 727,959 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,921 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $82,782,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,478,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $95,802.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $526,502.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 440,015 shares of company stock worth $14,826,081. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.47. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $36.07.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

