Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 29.7% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after buying an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $551,328.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

WING opened at $171.86 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $177.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.40.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

