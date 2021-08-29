Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,262,000 after buying an additional 331,154 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after buying an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 655,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,215,000 after buying an additional 231,463 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN stock opened at $663.29 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $674.45. The firm has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $594.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,859 shares of company stock valued at $224,099,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

