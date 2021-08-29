Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.41 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.930 EPS.

Shares of OPRT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. 83,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,268. The stock has a market cap of $712.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.84. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oportun Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 348.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Oportun Financial worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.