Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 999,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,059 shares during the quarter. Open Text accounts for 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $50,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 63.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $75,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of Open Text stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $54.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.