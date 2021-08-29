ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Major Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 250,000 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $5,542,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 165,257 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,638,959.14.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $22.90 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ON24 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

