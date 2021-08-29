Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Get Olympus alerts:

Olympus stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Olympus has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olympus will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympus (OCPNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.