Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Old Republic International has raised its dividend payment by 10.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Old Republic International has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $26.30 on Friday. Old Republic International has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,774 shares of company stock worth $46,090 and sold 533,820 shares worth $14,080,017. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.