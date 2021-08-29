Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Down 35.3% in August

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OI stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. OI has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35.

About OI

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services.

