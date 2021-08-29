Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Stock Position Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,043,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,892,000 after purchasing an additional 264,220 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 359.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 87,112 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 60.0% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 212,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 79,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,989,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 68,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of OPI opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.