O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS OIIIF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 7,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,167. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75. O3 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

