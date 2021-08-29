O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,284 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 366,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,264 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.05. 1,031,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

