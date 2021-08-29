O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $5,643,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $245,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.84. 549,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,701. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

