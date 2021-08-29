O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 238,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in RingCentral by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $71,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,097,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,863 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,133 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.48. The stock had a trading volume of 595,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,288. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

