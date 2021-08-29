O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 597,694 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $144,487,000 after buying an additional 59,022 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Target by 2.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 722,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Target by 7.0% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 51,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 10.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 11.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $249.18. 2,661,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,415. Target Co. has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $267.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.