O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in First American Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 271.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

NYSE FAF traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $70.95. The stock had a trading volume of 475,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,581. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.42. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.