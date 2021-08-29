O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.90. The stock had a trading volume of 320,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,227. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $142.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

