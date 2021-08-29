O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wayfair by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 6.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 21.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.80.

W stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $291.12. 563,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,276. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.83. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 3.11.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

