Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Up 87.5% in August

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the July 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:JSD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,547. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $15.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

