Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Up 271.4% in August

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 55,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NUW opened at $17.38 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

