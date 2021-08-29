NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Short Interest Update

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NLBS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 48,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,426. NutraLife BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11.

Get NutraLife BioSciences alerts:

NutraLife BioSciences (OTCMKTS:NLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. NutraLife BioSciences had a negative net margin of 790.23% and a negative return on equity of 3,041.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of nutritional and dietary oral spray products. Its private label products include cannabidiol-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms and face creams and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer’s brand names.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for NutraLife BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutraLife BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.