NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Short Interest Update

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NLBS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 48,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,426. NutraLife BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11.

NutraLife BioSciences (OTCMKTS:NLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. NutraLife BioSciences had a negative net margin of 790.23% and a negative return on equity of 3,041.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of nutritional and dietary oral spray products. Its private label products include cannabidiol-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms and face creams and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer’s brand names.

