Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Down 65.7% in August

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the July 29th total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 956,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVFY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nova LifeStyle by 119.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 73,148 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nova LifeStyle in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVFY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 315,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,175. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.89. Nova LifeStyle has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

