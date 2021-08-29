Northeast Investment Management Sells 2,004 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

PG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.31. 4,741,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.