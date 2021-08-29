Northeast Investment Management Raises Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 769.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $64.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,018. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.76.

