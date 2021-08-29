Northeast Investment Management Increases Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,524 shares during the quarter. ABB comprises about 1.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $23,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ABB by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 46,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,038 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABB shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

NYSE ABB traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $37.65. 1,158,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,772. The firm has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

