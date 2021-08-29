Northeast Investment Management Acquires 452 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Tesla by 39.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 117.6% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $10.76 on Friday, reaching $711.92. 13,833,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,007,631. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $677.43. The company has a market capitalization of $704.81 billion, a PE ratio of 370.79, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

