North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0318 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

North American Construction Group has raised its dividend by 93.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.49. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North American Construction Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 771.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of North American Construction Group worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

