NightDragon Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:NDACU)

NightDragon Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:NDACU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 30th. NightDragon Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:NDACU opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. NightDragon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $27,304,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $15,742,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $15,300,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $12,750,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in NightDragon Acquisition by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 979,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 354,341 shares in the last quarter.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.